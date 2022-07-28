FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Decreased by William Blair

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $39.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $41.31. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $31.10 per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

CMG stock opened at $1,510.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,320.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,428.79.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

