FY2025 Earnings Estimate for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $10.84 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,889,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,891,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after buying an additional 130,858 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

