FYDcoin Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $747,250.80 and $376.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00243181 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 622,607,746 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

