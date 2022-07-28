GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the June 30th total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 2.4 %
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,183. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
