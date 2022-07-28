GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the June 30th total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,183. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.