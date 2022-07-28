GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $357,836.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00855032 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.
GAMEE Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
Buying and Selling GAMEE
Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.