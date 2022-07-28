Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore Sells 3,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Brandon John Moore sold 286 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $14,300.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 77,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 652,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after buying an additional 349,272 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

