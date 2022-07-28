Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Gartner worth $34,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $262.95. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

