Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
