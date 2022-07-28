Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gencor Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Gencor Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading

