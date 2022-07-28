Generac (GNRC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Generac (NYSE: GNRC):

7/25/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $561.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating.

7/21/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $455.00 to $461.00.

7/19/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/29/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Generac Trading Up 5.1 %

GNRC stock traded up $12.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.67. The company had a trading volume of 58,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average of $265.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Generac Holdings Inc alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.