General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,937,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $219.85 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.75.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.