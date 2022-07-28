Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 5.4%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 210,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 210,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Gensource Potash Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$71.59 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31.

Get Gensource Potash alerts:

Insider Activity at Gensource Potash

In related news, Senior Officer Deborah Ann Morsky sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,579,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$696,510.63.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

Read More

