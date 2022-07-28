Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 142.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after acquiring an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

