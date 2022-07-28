Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,493. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.