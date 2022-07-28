Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:APD opened at $237.89 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.09 and a 200 day moving average of $246.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

