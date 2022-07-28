Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

