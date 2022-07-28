Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,608 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

SKYY opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.