Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,924 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 159,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.21 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

