Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $337,466,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,757,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 6.2 %

AMP opened at $256.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.01 and its 200-day moving average is $278.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

