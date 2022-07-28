Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 24,403 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 229.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

