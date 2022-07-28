Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 101,850 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,850 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth $76,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William John Scheessele bought 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,525 shares of company stock worth $116,698.

Shares of HUMA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler cut Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

