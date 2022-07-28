Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,879 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $124.00 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.