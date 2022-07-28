Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,879 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
IBB opened at $124.00 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
