Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 493 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $189.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

