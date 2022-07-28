Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 4,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,239,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.

Global-e Online Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,321,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global-e Online by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

