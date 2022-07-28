Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 4,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,239,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.
Global-e Online Trading Up 7.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,321,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global-e Online by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.