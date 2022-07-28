Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Hits $758,215.31

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $758,215.31 and $403.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,113.38 or 1.00013290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00126434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

