Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Globe Life updated its FY22 guidance to $7.90-$8.30 EPS.

GL stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.51. 41,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Several research firms have commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $385,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Globe Life by 3.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 116.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 563.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

