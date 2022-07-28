Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 9.2%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 5,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 606,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.60 price target for the company.

Gogoro Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77.

About Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.46 million for the quarter.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

