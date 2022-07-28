Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $703.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

