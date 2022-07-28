Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,739.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00257009 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

