Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Shares Up 25.7%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) shot up 25.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 92,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 125,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Golden Tag Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$45.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

