Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 121.30 ($1.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.66. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £583.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday.

