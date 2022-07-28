Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Up 3.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 215,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,370,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,649 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

