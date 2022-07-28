Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.56

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $12.91. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 3,766,872 shares.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

