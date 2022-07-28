Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Up 233.3% in July

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Trading Up 0.7 %

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $25.59.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

