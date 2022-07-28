Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Shares Down 1.3%

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 599.50 ($7.22) and last traded at GBX 601.50 ($7.25). Approximately 160,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 323,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609.50 ($7.34).

GPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.23) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Baader Bank dropped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 670 ($8.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.40) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 717.50 ($8.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 617.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 898.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, insider Mark Anderson purchased 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.77) per share, for a total transaction of £15,808.95 ($19,046.93). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock worth $1,611,182.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

