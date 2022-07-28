Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,228 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $430,368,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

