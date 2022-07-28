Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

