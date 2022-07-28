Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $477,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

