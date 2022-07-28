Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 202.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $69.03 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

