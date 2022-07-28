Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62,561 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,561 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.