Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Exelon stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

