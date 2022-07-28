Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

