Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.42

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $27.69. Griffon shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 334,400 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James raised shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 184,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after buying an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 128,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

