Grimm (GRIMM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.00

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $17,711.01 and approximately $36.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059399 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.
