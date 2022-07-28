Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 231.9% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,883. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
