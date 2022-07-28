Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 231.9% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,883. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

