Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 7,246 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.83. 8,541,510 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

