Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,743,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,630,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,875,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of HYPR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 3,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,047. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

HYPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hyperfine in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 52,848 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $119,436.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,508 shares in the company, valued at $398,908.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

