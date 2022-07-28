Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.06. 3,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,156. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

