Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 61,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

