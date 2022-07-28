Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,821,000 after acquiring an additional 321,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,468 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 1,027,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

