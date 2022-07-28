Guidance Point Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 0.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after buying an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

VPU stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,925. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.60 and a twelve month high of $167.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

